Pakistan reaffirms solidarity with Turkey as terrorism strikes again

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attack at a night club in Istanbul and expressed deep anguish as “terror and tragedy has struck brotherly Turkey again.”

“Pakistan condemns in the strongest possible terms the heinous terrorist attack that took place at a night club in Ortakoy area of Besiktas district in Istanbul,” said a Foreign Office statement.

Reportedly, 39 innocent lives have been lost, including both Turkish and foreign nationals. Scores are injured, with several in critical condition.

“The Government and the people of Pakistan express their heartfelt grief and sorrow at this despicable act of terrorism against defenseless people gathered for new year,” the statement said.

They also extended their profound sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families and to the leadership, government and brotherly people of Turkey as well as other nations. They also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured, the statement added.

Pakistan also reaffirmed strong and unwavering solidarity with the government and people of Turkey in its resolute fight against terrorism and reiterated the belief that such heinous acts aimed at undermining Turkey’s peace, stability, progress and internal harmony would never succeed.

Pakistan also reiterates its condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.