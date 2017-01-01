Pakistan condemns Istanbul nightclub attack

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has strongly condemned the Istanbul nightclub shooting that killed 39 people and injured dozens.

The prime minister called upon the world community to wage joint efforts to root out terrorism, a statement issued by his office said on Sunday.

He expressed condolence on the Istanbul nightclub attack, adding that Pakistani government and nation stand firm with Turkey in its fight against terrorism.

A gunman shot his way into a nightclub packed with revelers early on Sunday, killing at least 39, including 16 foreigners, and wounding over 50.