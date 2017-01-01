Misbah to lead Pakistan in Sydney Test

SYDNEY: Skipper Misbah-ul-Haq will play the third and final Test against Australia in Sydney on Tuesday on the back of a disappointing 2-0 series defeat at Melbourne last week.



Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Director Media and Coordination Amjad Hussain told media that Misbah has decided to play the third Test.

Following a crushing defeat at Melbourne, the skipper expressed dissatisfaction with his performance and said he would make a decision about his future in the team soon, sparking speculation that Misbah may be gearing up for retirement.

Sources claimed Misbah would meet PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan soon after he touches down in Pakistan and would likely make a decision about his future then.

While the end looms for the man who has guided his country to more victories than any other Test captain in Pakistani cricket? 24 in 52 Tests? Australia have other considerations.

Spinners Steve O’Keefe and Ashton Agar have been included in a 13-man squad for a Sydney Cricket Ground wicket that is expected to turn.

Coach Darren Lehmann raised the prospect of playing two of his three spin options ? the other is Australia’s most-successful off-spinner Nathan Lyon ? at the expense of paceman Jackson Bird with an all-rounder coming in.

Australia go to India for four Tests in February and March on likely turning pitches, putting the onus of O’Keefe and Agar to put in a good audition and stake a claim for a place on tour.

“It’s more than likely that we’re going to play two of those three spinners which means we’ll also have to look to fit in an all-rounder,” Lehmann said.