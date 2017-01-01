Misbah says he could retire before final Test against Australia

MELBOURNE: Pakistan Captain Misbah-ul-Haq has said he could announce retirement from international cricket before the final Test against Australia in Sydney.

The 42-year-old skipper’s tactics and fielding strategy were questioned during the Boxing Day Test and he scored just 11 and a duck in his two trips to the crease.

Misbah said that he wanted to play against India before retirement but now he is seriously considering to quit cricket even during this tour.

I believe that if a player is not able to perform then there is no point in staying in team, he said.