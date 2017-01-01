Marriyum calls for practical efforts to meet challenges of climate change

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb says government is focusing on improvement in social sector including health, education and climate change.

In an interview to private news channel on Saturday, she said that realization of sharing responsibility is pre-requisite for solution of all social problems.

She said as Pakistan has entered into the 70th year, we will have to make pragmatic endeavors to cope with the prevailing issue of climate change and imminent threat of declining water resources.

The minister stressed the need for a vibrant role of media to create awareness among people about issues of climate change.

In a statement, Marriyum Aurangzeb urged PTI Chief Imran Khan to serve the masses of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and abandon ill-minded approach towards Prime Minister.

She said that entire world is acknowledging growth of Pakistan’s economy, but Imran Khan is not ready to concede this reality. —APP