Kerber enjoying No 1 pressure of being number one

BRISBANE, Australia: Germany’s Angelique Kerber said Sunday she was enjoying the pressure of being the world’s top-ranked tennis player as she prepares to get her 2017 season underway.

Speaking ahead of the Brisbane International, Kerber conceded she would be under more pressure in 2017 as the world number one but was not letting it get to her.

“I think it will be a completely different year than 2016,” she said.

“There are a lot of challenges that I have now, and I think I’m ready. Of course the pressure is there but it’s a different pressure now.”

Kerber said she was initially surprised at the attention she had received since reaching number one last September.

“The biggest thing was that I have so many things to do,” she said.