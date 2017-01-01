JI led Ummate Rasool PBUH March underway in Karachi

By News Desk -
21

KARACHI: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) led huge public gathering entitled ‘Ummate Rasool Peace Be Upon Him PBUH March’ is underway in Karachi.

Thousands of participants including women and children were attending the public event organised at renowned Shahrah-e-Quaideen road of Karachi. Several JI leaders delivered their addresses during the event.

Women participants of JI led Ummate Rasool PBUH March in Karachi.
Women participants of JI led Ummate Rasool PBUH March in Karachi.
Women participants of JI led Ummate Rasool PBUH March in Karachi.
Women participants of JI led Ummate Rasool PBUH March in Karachi.

The march was being led by JI Pakistan Ameer, Senator Sirajul Haq, in order to protest against ongoing atrocities in Myanmar and Aleppo to target innocent Muslims.

Jamaat-e-Islami led huge public gathering in Karachi.
Jamaat-e-Islami led huge public gathering in Karachi.
Jamaat-e-Islami led huge public gathering in Karachi.
Jamaat-e-Islami led huge public gathering in Karachi.
Children holding posters with slogans to protest against atrocities over Rohingya Muslims and Aleppo during JI led Ummate Rasool PBUH March in Karachi.
Children holding posters with slogans to protest against atrocities over Rohingya Muslims and Aleppo during JI led Ummate Rasool PBUH March in Karachi.
Children holding posters with slogans to protest against atrocities over Rohingya Muslims and Aleppo during JI led Ummate Rasool PBUH March in Karachi.
Children holding posters with slogans to protest against atrocities over Rohingya Muslims and Aleppo during JI led Ummate Rasool PBUH March in Karachi.
Print Friendly
SHARE
News Desk

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY