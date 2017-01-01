JI led Ummate Rasool PBUH March underway in Karachi

KARACHI: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) led huge public gathering entitled ‘Ummate Rasool Peace Be Upon Him PBUH March’ is underway in Karachi.

Thousands of participants including women and children were attending the public event organised at renowned Shahrah-e-Quaideen road of Karachi. Several JI leaders delivered their addresses during the event.

The march was being led by JI Pakistan Ameer, Senator Sirajul Haq, in order to protest against ongoing atrocities in Myanmar and Aleppo to target innocent Muslims.