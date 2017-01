QUETTA: The Iranian security forces handed over 78 deported Pakistani nationals to Levies force at Pak-Iran border in Taftan area of Chaghi district.



Levies sources said on Sunday that these Pakistani nationals were apprehended from different parts of Iran by the Iranian security forces for living without travelling documents and had come to Iran to earn livelihood.

The Levies force said that the deportees would be handed over to FIA for further interrogation.