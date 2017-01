KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has declared 2017 as the year of justice.

Speaking to media outside the residence of his friend Tariq Shafi here on Sunday, Khan said the new year will begin with Panama Papers and voiced hope that justice will soon be done.

Calling the current leaders “thieves”, Khan said the nation’s money had been looted but now time has come to end the “theft.”