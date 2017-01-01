Govt releases Rs42b for different Motorways, Highways projects under PSDP

ISLAMABAD: Federal Government has released over forty-two billion rupees for different motorways and highways projects under Public Sector Development Programme during first six months of current financial year.



According to sources, these projects are being executed by National Highways Authority.

According to Planning Commission, over thirteen billion rupees have been released for 229 kilometers long Lahore-Abdul Hakeem section of Lahore-Karachi motorway.

The motorway is an important part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

About six billion rupees have been released for construction of Burhan-Halka-D.I. Khan motorway which is also part of CPEC.

Four billion rupees were released for land acquisition and construction of Sialkot-Lahore motorway during this period.

Similarly, 2.8 billion rupees have been released for widening and improvement of 459 kilometers N-85 Hoshab-Nag-Basima-Surab road.

During this period, three billion rupees were released for Lowari Tunnel and access roads.