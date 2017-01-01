Govt may increase oil prices by Rs6.93 per litre

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources officials have revealed that petroleum product prices in the country could be increased by up to Rs6.93 per litre for January 2017 due to a rise in global crude oil prices.

Talking to media in Islamabad, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said decision to this effect was made on direction of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Ishaq Dar said revision of petroleum prices will be made now fortnightly.

He said government’s decision not to increase prices of petroleum products despite like in the international market is a New Year gift to the masses.

The Minster however said prices of light diesel and kerosene oil will remain unchanged for the entire month of January.—Agencies