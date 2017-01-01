Erdogan says terrorists want to provoke us, asks people to remain united

ANKARA: Following the Istanbul nightclub shooting, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Ankara is determined to do whatever is necessary to ensure safety of its citizens and the region.

In a written statement issued here on Sunday afternoon, Erdogan said he was aware of the fact that these attacks are linked to the incidents happening in the region.

He urged Turkish people to wage unity in their ranks and stand together against these attacks meant to provoke them and create chaos.