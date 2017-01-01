COAS gets invited to Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday conveyed wishes on telephone to the Afghan civil and military leadership for the new year and pledged to work for peace in the region.

“COAS called Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, and Army Chief General Qadam Shah Raheem on telephone, conveyed best wishes for 2017 and pledged to work for peace in the region,” Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor stated in a Tweet message.

The COAS said peace in both the countries was in greater interest in the region.

The Afghan leadership invited the COAS for a visit to Afghanistan, the Tweet added.—APP