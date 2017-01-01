China reduces dollar share in currency basket

BEIJING: China, which reduced the share of the dollar in the trade-weighted foreign-exchange basket from 26.4 to 22.4 percent, also added a further 11 currencies, including the lira.

With the further addition of 11 currencies, the number of currencies included in the CFETS RMB Index went up to 24.

The Turkish lira was added to the CFETS RMB Index with a 0.83 percent share, ranking 18th on the list. While the dollar, euro and Japanese yen take the top three spots with 22.4, 16.3 and 11.5 percent respectively, the shares of six currencies following Turkish lira went down to 0.27 percent (the Norwegian krone).

Analysts suggested that China’s move aims to reduce the impact of the strengthening of the dollar on the yuan’s performance. “The move aims to reduce the impact of dollar strength on the overall performance of the basket,” the National Australia Bank said in a statement published on Bloomberg News. “It will also make it easier for China to manage yuan stability versus the basket.”

In December 2015 the index started to be calculated by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) in order to create an alternative equal to the yuan apart from the dollar. Only a few days away from the new year, the yuan has fallen to an eight-year low against the US dollar while also trading at a four-month high against the CFETS RMB Index. CFETS noted that the weighting of the currencies in the basket will be updated on an annual basis at the “appropriate time.”—APP