British Companies interested to bring more investments in Pakistan: High Commissioner

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner H.E. Thomas Drew called on the Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

The High Commissioner briefed the Finance Minister about the recent visit of the British Foreign Secretary Rt. Honourable Boris Johnson to Pakistan. He informed the Minister that the British Foreign Secretary had a very successful and productive visit and carried positive sentiments for Pakistan’s economic growth and development.

The High Commissioner also apprised the Minister of the Foreign Secretary’s meeting with CEOs of British companies operating in Pakistan, in which the companies expressed interest to bring more investments to Pakistan.

The Finance Minister expressed appreciation for the Foreign Secretary’s visit to Pakistan and for his encouraging words regarding Pakistan’s economic progress and future potential of Pakistan-UK trade ties. He assured the government’s full support to facilitate investments by British companies in Pakistan and new companies would be welcome.

He said that there was interest from across the world to expand business and trade relations with Pakistan. Senator Dar said that Renault from France has recently announced that they would start manufacturing automobiles in Pakistan.

The British High Commissioner said that British companies are successfully operating in Pakistan and that they provide a positive stimulus for fresh British investment in Pakistan.

He also said that UK has a strong relationship with Pakistan across a broad spectrum of areas and the scale of engagement can be further enhanced with furthering British trade and investment to Pakistan.—INP