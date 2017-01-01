Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway to be launched by June

ANKARA: Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway will start operation in mid-2017, Turkey’s Transportation Minister Ahmet Arslan has said here.

The minister stated this during a press briefing on the year review in Ankara.

“We will finish the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project in mid-2017 and the railway will go into service,” said Arslan.

The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project is expected to link London with Beijing.

The railway is being built in accordance with an intergovernmental agreement reached by Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey. It is expected to increase the flow of containers and other types of cargo from Asia to Europe.