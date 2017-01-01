At least 39 killed in Istanbul nightclub shooting: governor

ISTANBUL: A gunman shot his way into an Istanbul nightclub packed with New Year’s revelers early on Sunday, killing at least 39, including 16 foreigners, and wounding more than 40 in what the provincial governor described as a terrorist attack.

The assailant shot dead a police officer and a civilian as he entered the Reina nightclub before opening fire at random inside. The club lies on the shore of the Bosphorus Strait in the Besiktas district of Turkey’s most populous city.

“A terrorist with a long-range weapon … brutally and savagely carried out this incident by firing bullets on innocent people who were there solely to celebrate the New Year and have fun,” Sahin told reporters at the scene.

Around 500 to 600 people were thought to have been inside when the gunman opened fire at around 1:15 am local time (2230 GMT), the Istanbul governor further said. Some jumped into the waters of the Bosphorus to save themselves and were rescued by police.