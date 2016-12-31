Yasin Malik among many injured in clashes in Pulwama

ISLAMABAD: Many people including the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), were injured when police used brute force protesters in Pulwama, today.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS) Muhammad Yasin Malik, who gave a slip to police and reached Pulwama, early morning today, came out of the Jamia Masjid after Friday prayers to lead the protest rally.

Police personnel deployed outside the mosque swooped on him as soon as he came out and arrested him in injured condition.

People staged a strong protest against his arrest, while police used force and fired teargas shells on the protesters, triggering clashes between police and the protesters.

Meanwhile, over a dozen people were injured in clashes erupted in Samboora area of Pulwama district.

The forces on the pretext of presence of mujahideen stopped scores of vehicles on the highway, triggering anger among the locals who took to the streets to protest against the unnecessary harassment.

The forces cordoned off Samboora area and launched a massive search operation in Galander area.

Forces resorted to aerial firing and teargas shelling on the protesters.

“Two injured were shifted to SMHS hospital in Srinagar for treatment,” said a doctor. The clashes had spread over to Kakapora area of the district, when the last reports came in.—APP