World has acknowledged Pak economy making progress: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Saturday said the world had acknowledged that Pakistan’s economy was making progress.



The minister, in a statement, said that Pakistan’s economy was not sick as claimed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan.

Imran, she said, was in fact disturbed due to the popularity of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. Imran Khan should better focus on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and fulfill his responsibilities there, she added.