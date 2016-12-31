Wenger wary of old foe Allardyce as Palace come to towns

LONDON: Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger admits a reunion with old rival Sam Allardyce could pose serious danger to his side’s hopes of rekindling their title challenge as Crystal Palace visit the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

With fourth placed Arsenal battling to avoid being cast adrift in the Premier League title race, the last thing Wenger needs is to see his side roughed up by the latest team to turn to former Bolton and West Ham boss Allardyce in a bid to stave off relegation.

“It has become vital for everybody to stay in the league,” said Wenger. “It has become an extremely big problem for everybody and when teams look for managers, he was one out there who had the experience and the quality.”

Allardyce will be in charge of Palace for just the second time since replacing the sacked Alan Pardew, but his first match — a gritty 1-1 draw at Watford on Boxing Day — suggests the Eagles, languishing in 17th place, are already adapting to their new manager’s desire for a direct style and physical approach.

Arsenal have no margin for error, but Wenger believes it is still possible to overhaul the team he claims are title favourites.

“At the moment Chelsea are the super-favourites,” he said. “But it is theirs to lose as we say here in England. They can still lose it, at the moment they have won it but they can still lose it.”