Two kidnappers killed in a police encounter

SARGODHA: Two kidnappers were killed after killig an abductee, in a police encounter near Kotmomin, on Saturday.



A police spokesman said that Amir Shahzad and Qaisar Abbas of Kotmomin had kidnapped Atif Nazir (18) for ransom. The Kotmomin police had registered a case against the accused.

He said that on Friday, when Muhammad Nazir father of abductee alongwith police reached at Chak 21-SB, decided point for collecting ransom, the kidnappers had shot dead Atif Nazir (abducctee) on the spot, on seeing police they also opened fire on police party, which lead to cross fire.

As a result kidnappers Amin Shahzad and Qaisar Abbas died while other two unknown managed to escape, he added.

The police have handed over the body of abductee to the family and started investigation, he added.