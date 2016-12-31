Three killed in accidents due to fog

FAISALABAD: As many as three persons were killed in road accidents here on Saturday due to fog caused low visibility in and around Faisalabad.



According to police spokesman, Bilal and Nasir were going on a motorcycle when they hit a tractor trolley near Chak Jhumra, as a result, both motorcyclists received serious injuries and died on the spot.

In an other incident, a tanker hit a motorcycle due to low visibility in the area of Millat Town police station. As a result, motorcyclist Sikandar (21) received serious injuries and was rushed to hospital where he breathed his last.