Seventh Pakistan-China JCC meeting to be held in Islamabad

BEIJING: Minister for Planning, Development and Reform (MPD &R) Ahsan Iqbal, Friday said the Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has approved Rail-based mass transit projects for all provincial capitals of the country including Lahore, Peshawar, Karachi and Quetta.

Ahsan Iqbal told local news agency that these rail projects will be almost similar to the Orange Line Train currently being constructed in Lahore. These all four projects have also been made part of the CPEC framework.

He said that China and Pakistan cooperation was entering in a new phase with an agreement to setup 9 industrial zones in the country, out of which two Industrial Zones will be set up by the federal government in Islamabad and Karachi and rest in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan , Gilgit-Baltistan , Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA) and Kashmir.

The CPEC is covering the whole country and it is a clear message for those people who were leveling baseless allegation that Industrial Zones are being set up only in one province, he said.

He further said the JCC also approved new road projects for connectivity of all provinces which will improve the already existing infrastructure. This includes Chitral to Chakdara, Gilgit-Baltistan to Karakoram, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Mansehra highways, which would further be linked to nearby areas.

For Balochistan, Basima- Khuzdar road will be built and for Karachi circular railways and Keti Bandar project would be completed, Minister added. The provinces will complete the feasibility and technical studies as soon as possible so that work on projects could be started soon, he added.

The effects of CPEC project are already quite obvious on Pakistani economy, he said. The construction of steel and cement industry are picking up pace and employment opportunities are being created, he added.

By 2018 10,000 MW of energy shall be added to the national grid to boost the economy. Minister said that 5000 MW will be included under the CPEC project and further 5000 MW will be under independent federal government projects. This will completely alleviate the energy crisis and help boost the economy further, he added.

The government is now focusing on Transmission Line projects so the energy produced from the power plants installed in south of Punjab can be added to the national grid, he said. For this Matiari-Lahore Transmission line has also been discussed in the JCC, he added

Moreover, the 6th meeting of the Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) concluded in Beijing on Thursday (December 29) with satisfactory note emphasizing to speed up projects initiated under CPEC, reports China Daily on Friday.

With consensus from both sides, it was also agreed that the next meeting of JCC will be held in Islamabad next year.

The meeting was co-chaired by Minister for Planning, Development and Reform (MPD &R) Ahsan Iqbal, and Vice Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) of China, Wang Xiaotao.

Federal Minister for Railway Khwaja Saad Rafique, Chief Ministers, Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa Pervez Khattak, Balochistan Sardar Sanullah Zehri and Gilgit-Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rahman, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, Syed Tariq Fatemi and Chairman Board of Investment Dr. Miftah Ismail, besides concerned Federal Secretaries and officials also participated in the JCC.

The meeting was held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere. Both sides underscored the significance of the CPEC for both countries to integrate with regional economies and become model for win-win cooperation.

The two sides reviewed the progress achieved after the 5th JCC meeting and discussed various issues concerned different projects under CPEC.

During the JCC, Pakistan and China discussed inter-alia; progress on long-term plan for CPEC, energy cooperation, transport infrastructure, Gwadar and Industrial cooperation.

The two sides expressed satisfaction over the progress achieved on projects relating to the energy cooperation and transport infrastructure while emphasizing on the need to speed up the work on projects concerning Gwadar and Industrial Cooperation.

They also discussed the way forward for the effective and timely implantation of various projects under CPEC.

Following the conclusion of the JCC, the two sides signed minutes of the meetings of JCC and various working groups including Agreements and MoUs relating to transport infrastructure, Gwadar and transmission line.

It was decided that the next (7th) JCC will be held in Islamabad next year, the dates for which will be decided by the two sides through mutual consultations.

Quoting official sources, the daily said, China will provide about $1 billion in soft loans for three new road projects along the western route of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, connecting the “Shortest route from Gwadar to China”, reports China Daily quoting official sources.

