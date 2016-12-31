PCB invites West Indies to play T20 series in Pakistan

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has invited World T20 Champion West Indies to play two T20 matches in Pakistan in March 2017, said PCB Executive Committee Chairman Najam Sethi.



He said that the board is in touch with West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) on the matter. He claimed that PCB is trying its level best to end the drought of international cricket in Pakistan.

“We gave a proposal to WICB that after West Indies’ tour to England, which will end on March 9, they can come to Pakistan between March 11 to 15,” he said.

Sethi said that if West Indies agree to visit Pakistan, PCB will play two T20 matches in Florida by the end of March, as per the request of WICB.