New Zealand whitewash Bangladesh in ODI series

NELSON, New Zealand: New Zealand whitewashed Bangladesh in the three-match One-Day series after beating Bengal Tigers by eight wickets here at Saxton Oval on Saturday.

Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first against New Zealand in the third and final one-day international.

Bangladesh scored 236/9 in allotted 50 overs. In reply, New Zealand chased the target in 41.2 overs for the loss of two wickets.

The match was on the same wicket where New Zealand won the second ODI on Thursday and Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza said the strip had flattened since then which influenced his decision to bat. “It should be nice to bat one. In the morning the ball should be coming nicely on to the bat,” he said.

Bangladesh made one change, with 21-year-old pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman returning to the side to replace Subashish Roy.

New Zealand replaced quick Lockie Ferguson with spinner Jeetan Patel while strike bowler Trent Boult was given rest and Matt Henry was added to the line up.