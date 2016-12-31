New Agreements have been signed in Beijing under CPEC

BEIJING: Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Masood Khalid says inclusion of new projects in China Pakistan Economic Corridor will give a new dimension to economic cooperation between Pakistan and China. In an interview with News and Current Affairs channel of Radio Pakistan, he termed the 6th meeting of Pak-China Joint Cooperation Committee as very important. Masood Khalid said the meeting reviewed progress on existing projects and a number of new projects identified under CPEC and an agreement has been reached on these projects. He said new projects related to infrastructure, industrial development, energy and other fields have been included. He said this is a big step towards development of Pakistan and these projects will benefit all the regions of Pakistan. He said representation of all the provinces in the meeting gave a good message and Chinese leadership appreciated that the whole leadership of Pakistan is supporting the mega project. The Ambassador said now the implementation process of the projects under CPEC will be speeded up. He said CPEC has already started employment generation. He said efforts are being made that the projects under CPEC will be implemented in full. He said its benefits will gradually be reached to other countries. To a question, he said inclusion of new projects in CPEC to bring more Chinese investment. He said implementation of mass transit system in the provincial capitals is a big decision of the JCC. —INP