Nawaz’s soft corner for Modi damaged Kashmir cause: Liaqat Baloch

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Secretary General (SG) Liaqat Baloch has said that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s soft corners with Narendra Modi has damaged the Kashmir cause in international community adding that Pakistan cannot represent his stand in international community just because of not having Foreign Minister.



JI secretary general has welcomed the new Chief Justice of Pakistan and congratulated him on assuming the highest position. He said PM Nawaz is not ready to take national stance on Kashmir issue due to which nation is too much disappointed adding that Nawaz Sharif is still willing to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi despite of Indian shelling on LoC and working boundary on daily basis.

He expressed his views while addressing the training institute participants in Mansoora, JI Vice Ameer Allama Jawed Qasoori also present on the occasion.

Liaqat Baloch said, PML (N) government has ruined the common hopes of people and has made their lifes difficult. Rulers Lavish and authoritarian behavior has made democracy and politics weak. JI started the election campaign across the country to bring honest leadership for 2018 Elections.

He said that National Action Plan has been diverted towards the Muslim preachers and begun their nationwide targeted arrests against religious scholars just to impress the international community.

Liaqat Baloch said historic city of Aleppo with population of 4.4 million turned into ruins, and those who turned the historic city in ruins, raped women and children. They also torched mosques. Clerics were slaughter or hanged in the mosques. But in Islamic world there is a silence like graveyard.