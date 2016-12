ISLAMABAD: Justice Saqib Nisar was sworn in as the 25th Chief Justice of Pakistan here at the President House on Saturday.

He was administered the oath of the highest judicial office by President Mamnoon Hussain.

The oath taking ceremony was held at the President House, which was attended by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, parliamentarians, diplomats, judges and others.

The oath-taking ceremony was conducted in Urdu language.