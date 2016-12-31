JI observes protest day against brutalities in Aleppo, Myanmar

KARACHI: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi has observed a protest day against inhuman torture and religion based cleansing of Muslims in Syria and Burma, here on Friday.

In this regard, at least 150 protest demonstrations and corner meetings were held after Friday prayers across the metropolis of Karachi. JI leaders, including Younus Barai, Abdul Rasheed, Abdul Jameel, Muhammad Yousaf, Khalid Zaman and others addressed the demonstrations. JI activists, carrying placards and banners, participated in the demonstrations. Besides JI workers, a large number of people from all walks of life, participated in the meetings and protest demonstrations. The protest day was observed ahead of “Umaat-e-Rasool PBUH” march, being taken out on Sunday, January 01 in Karachi. The march would be taken out on Shahrah-e-Qaideen.Addressing the protests, leader mentioned that the brutalities subjected to the Muslims of Aleppo and Myanmar region have left behind any barbarism of known history. They said that 250,000 Muslims have cost their lives for the dramatic measures of Russian regime in Aleppo. More than 3.5 million Muslims were forced to exodus. All the massacre and devastation was brought in the name of countering US sponsored “terrorism”, they said. JI leaders regretted that unfortunately the United Nations Organization and Organization of Islamic Conference were playing the role of spectators while leadership of Muslims block was dancing on the tune, composed and set by some so-called international powers. On the other hand, they said, Myanmar’s Army is subjecting local Muslim populace to rape, skinning, execution and forced exodus. Meanwhile, JI Karachi chapter’s preparations for the march have been entered into the final phase. Routes have been set for the march.

Moreover, several prominent religious scholars, seminaries and social figures have assured JI Karachi chief for their active participation in the march and to support JI for the noble cause of struggle aimed at mitigating the miseries of Muslims in Syria and Myanmar. —Agencies