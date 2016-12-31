Journey 2016 – towards a secure & peaceful Pakistan: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: ISPR has released the major achievements of armed forces and ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary during the year 2016.



According to details, Pakistan successfully tested enhanced version of Babur cruise missile and indigenously produced air launched Ra’ad missile to make the defence of country impregnable.

Similarly, arrangements for security of China -Pakistan Economic Corridor were made including rising of Special Security Division for 87O km road network.

Pakistan Navy successfully launched off- Shore-based Anti-ship Missile “Zarb” and Surface to Surface anti-ship missile firing in the North Arabian Sea form Sword Class Frigate PNS ASLAT.

Pakistan Navy proved its vigilance and operational preparedness by detecting and blocking Indian Submarine from entering in Pakistani waters at south of Pakistani coast.

Navy has also raised Task Force 88 for CPEC maritime security.

Pakistan Air Force targeted strikes on terrorists’ hideouts in support of Zarb-e-Azb. PAF C-130 won best AC trophy at Royal international tattoo show UK among 50 nations.

Indian forces violated ceasefire violations at the Line of Control and Working Boundary by 379 times during the year in which 40 Indian soldiers were killed and 46 Pakistani civilians were martyred.