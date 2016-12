RAWALPINDI: Indian army on Friday opened unprovoked mortar shelling on Line of Control (LoC) in Chirikot sector, ISPR reported.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the aggression constantly continued from 4:40 pm to 5:40 pm. Pakistan army befittingly responded to the Indian aggression and silenced the enemy’s guns. Meanwhile, no casualties has been reported yet. —ISPR