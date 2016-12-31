Imran Khan demands action against armed groups in Punjab

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, Imran Khan alleged on Friday that armed groups were present in Punjab.

Speaking to the media here, the PTI chairman called for action in Punjab under the National Action Plan (NAP). “We had all signed the National Action Plan to ensure that no armed groups would be allowed to operate in Pakistan,” Khan said.

According to Khan there were monarchs sitting in Punjab who were protecting these armed groups.

Talking to media outside Insaf House Tte PTI chief alleged that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is protecting his and his group’s corruption. Imran Khan said that opposition can get united under the supervision of Asif Ali Zardari on one-point agenda regarding Panama Leaks case.

He said that we are fighting over Panama issue for country’s future. He said government would get trapped if it fixes National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He once against made it clear that PTI will fight with full preparation in next elections.

Imran Khan revealed he will visit rural and urban areas after completion of organizational structure and membership. He said heaps of garbage and dirt are destroying Karachi’s beauty. Imran Khan further said with Maulana Fazlur Rehman present, there was no need for a Jewish conspiracy. —INP