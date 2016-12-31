Imran asks Karachiites to stand for IG AD Khawaja

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan has appealed the government in the name of humanity to arrest the culprits involved in the burning of innocent people at Badia factory and their cases be tried in military courts.

Addressing a press conference at Insaaf House here on Saturday, Imran Khan said the people named by Rehman Bhola must be arrested immediately. He said he was demanding the trial of the case in military court so that there was no pressure on the judges and the witnesses were not scared by the mafia.

He said the people of Karachi standby Inspector General Police Sindh and whoever he met appreciated the job done by A.D. Khawaja. He supported reforms in Sindh Police

Imran Khan said Karachi is facing worst shortage of water while garbage dumps are all over the city. He said he was preparing the PTI for holding protests for the resolution of these problems and asked the people to hold peaceful protests, as no one pays attention to the problems of the poor unless they are strongly raised.

He said no project was taken after 2006 to increase water supply to Karachi where Water Mafia is sucking blood of the poor. Similarly the garbage dumps are seen all over the city and situation in Katachi abadis like Machar colony is even worse.

He said Karachi is financial hub of Pakistan which contributes 60 to 70% of the revenue and deserves all the facilities. He claimed that Karachi is the city of PTI as majority of educated class resides here as well as people of different provinces.

Answering a question Imran Khan said PTI will not enter into electoral alliance with any political party whose leadership is involved in corruption.

He pointed out that this is not possible because the whole struggle of the PTI is to free the society from corruption.

He said the PTI wants to be on the same platform with the opposition on TORs for the accountability of Mian Nawaz Sharif.

To another question, Imran Khan said they would be on the roads before 2018 so that the elections were held under neutral empire in a free and transparent way. He said they would not allow holding of 2018 elections on the pattern of 2013 which were rigged.

He said PTI was preparing for the next elections and the list of candidates would not be finalised until clearance from him.

He also criticised that Local governments were without power and resources in Sindh and Punjab while saying that in Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa Rs 40 billion have been transferred to local governments including Rs 14 billion at the village level.

The PTI chief expressed his full confidence in the new bench of the SC to hear the Panama leaks case and said they would be demanding hearing on daily basis. He said whatever the verdict, the PTI would accept it as they want strengthening of the institutions. He however said that Chief Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali should not have presided over the bench as he was retiring.

Before the arrival of Imran Khan at the Insaaf House for meeting with local government representatives, there was scuffle between two groups of the party. Even Imran Khan was pushed by the rowdy workers as he entered the venue.