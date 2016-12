ISLAMABAD: Federal Government has decided to retain petroleum product prices for next 15 days of January 2017.

Ishaq Dar said that cabinet has decided to keep the current prices of petroleum products on the occasion of New Year.

Ishaq Dar informed media after attending Federal Cabinet Meeting that cabinet has also approved to review the petroleum prices fortnightly.

The summary by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had proposed a reduction in prices of petroleum products by Rs. 0.31/litre.