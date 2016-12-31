Five-member SC bench formed to hear Panama Leaks Case

ISLAMABAD: Hours after swearing-in as the 25th chief Justice of Pakistan on Saturday, Mr Justice Saqib Nisar formed a five-member larger bench to hear the Panamagate Leaks Case, keeping him aloof from the case.



The SC bench would resume the hearing of the infamous case under the supervision of Justice Asif Saeed Khosa from January 4, 2017.

The new Panamagate bench includes Justice Azmat Saeed, Justice Ijaz Afzal, Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz-ul-Hasan.

According to sources, Justice Amir Hani Muslim was not made part of the new bench.

Since the former CJP Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali was retiring at the year-end, the top court had adjourned the Panamagate case hearing on December 9 until next year, saying a new bench would take up the case.