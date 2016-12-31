Dar says govt focused on attaining higher, inclusive and sustainable economic growth

ISLAMABAD: Governor State Bank of Pakistan Mr. Ashraf Mahmood Wathra called on the Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here Saturday and briefed the Minister on the latest position of the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

He informed the Minister that on December 30, 2016, SBP has released its First Quarterly Report for FY17 on the State of Pakistan’s Economy.

He said that according to the report preliminary macroeconomic data signals a stable growth momentum during the year.

Governor SBP also apprised the Minister on the progress made in the implementation of the National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS).

The Minister expressed appreciation for the efforts of SBP. He said that the present government’s economic policies have resulted in record growth in Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves over the last three years, and have enabled Pakistan to achieve macroeconomic stability.

He emphasized that the government is now focused on attaining higher, inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

He said that the successful implementation of measures such as NFIS will play a key role in this regard.