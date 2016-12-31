ANP leader shot dead in Peshawar, 3 attackers held

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) local leader Raheem Barkzai was killed while his companion injured in firing on vehicle here on Saturday. Three attackers arrested by police.



Police said that armed men ambushed vehicle of ANP leader Raheem Barkzai in Mithra locality of the provincial capital Peshawar.

Raheem Barkzai died on the spot in firing while another sustained wounds who was rushed to hospital for treatment.

The police arrested three culprits involved in the attack and after registering a case against them started an investigation.