Aleppo is burning, no roadmap for Kashmir, says Sirajul Haq

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq said Allah Almighty has given countless rewards and resources to Islamic world, the only thing it need is the loyal leadership which can lead the Ummah out of distresses and problems.

Addressing to a public rally in Islamabad, Senator Siarjul Haq said Muslims’ are bleeding everywhere including in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Palestine and Kashmir but everyone has kept silence on the issue including United Nation.

Historic city of Aleppo with population of 4.4 million turned into ruins, he said.

In Myanmar, Muslims are being killed regularly, but so called International community is playing role of silent spectator, JI Ameer said.

Sirajul Haq said Muslim countries must demand together in United Nation to allow representation to 1.5 billion Muslims and give them power of veto as well.

This is quite shameful the Muslims with a population of 1.5 billion doesn’t have the right of veto, he added.

If their demand not accepted, then there is no need of United Nation, he added.

Criticising United Nations, JI Ameer said Apart from charter, UN has turned into an organisation to meet European and Western interest.

Islamic world is a reality which cannot be turned away, he added.

Commenting on Aleppo, Sirajul Haq said those who turned the historic city in ruins, raped women and children. They also torched mosques. Clerics were slaughter or hanged in the mosques. But in Islamic world there is a silence like graveyard.

He further said, Muslims in Myanmar are being slaughter like chicken while children were thrown in front of wild animals. Despite this, Security Council and United Nation are not ready to take action again it.

Criticising rulers of Pakistan, Senator Siarjul Haq said coward rulers were unable to free Dr Aafia Siddiqui who is in US custody.