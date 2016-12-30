US lauds Pakistani govt’s efforts for economic revival

ISLAMABAD: US Secretary of State John Kerry made a telephone call to Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar Thursday night and appreciated improvement in economic indicators of Pakistan.



Ishaq Dar shared the latest developments in the economy and the Pakistan Stock Exchange with Johan Kerry and said that all economic indicators had improved over the last three years.

He also said the government after having achieved macro-economic stability was now focused on achieving higher sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

Secretary Kerry congratulated the Finance Minister on the economic recovery brought about by the government.

He also recalled that his association with Senator Ishaq Dar went back to the days when he was Leader of the Opposition in the Senate.

The Finance Minister warmly acknowledged his association with Secretary Kerry and said he considered him a friend and supporter of Pakistan and it was always a pleasure to work with him.

Ishaq Dar congratulated Secretary Kerry on his statement of this week on the Middle East peace process and Palestinian rights.

Secretary Kerry also said that the World Bank President had recently informed him about Pakistan’s complaint against India on the subject of Indus Waters Treaty. The US, he said, would like to see an amicable solution to this issue.

The Finance Minister said that the Indus Waters Treaty was an international commitment and it was the responsibility of the World Bank to make sure that India honours the treaty and the water rights of hundreds of millions of people of Pakistan are protected.

He said the Court of Arbitration was the legal requirement and appointment of the Chairman of the Court of Arbitration must be fulfilled by the World Bank.

The Finance Minister said that the World Bank President had been in touch with him in writing and also on telephone during the current month.

Senator Dar indicated that the US support on the principles and legal position of Pakistan would be greatly appreciated.