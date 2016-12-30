Two kids died in roof collapse incident in Rajanpur

ISLAMABAD: Roof of a dilapidated house in Muhalla Qureshian area of Rajanpur collapsed on Thursday claiming the lives of at least two people and injuring three other.

According to private news channel, eight-year old Diya and six-year-old Tanvir were killed when roof of their house collapsed while their father Munir and two brothers Shani and Taimur were wounded.

Rescue teams reached the scene and pulled out the injured and dead bodies from the debris and shifted them to District Hospital Rajanpur .—APP