Two extortionists of banned outfit held in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested two extortionists of a banned outfit here on Friday.

Spokesman of CTD said that on complaints of a man of demanding one million rupee as extortion money from him, the CTD team traced the culprits and conducted operation in Jamil Chowk of the provincial capital, Peshawar. During raid two extortionists belonging to a defunct organization was arrested.

The detainees were shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation and more arrests were expected as investigation will proceed.