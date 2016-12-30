Thick fog blankets Lahore

LAHORE: Fog enveloped the city and its surrounding areas affecting flight operations at the Allama Iqbal Airport.

Due to zero visibility, several portions of the motorway were also closed. Traffic was halted at sections from Lahore to Sheikhupura and Pindi Bhattian, and Pindi Bhattian to Faisalabad and Gojra.

Power feeders tripped in numerous parts of the city following the severe weather conditions, leading to darkness in the metropolis. This was exacerbated by the blanket of dense, white fog that hindered light flow.

The haze deepened during nighttime, as Lahore and its nearby areas experienced dewfall. It extended far in open locations, obstructing vision more than a few feet ahead.