Railways starts winter special trains

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways on Friday started special trains to cater rush of passengers at the end of winter vacation of students.

“We have started four special trains between Lahore and Karachi to facilitate passengers on the end of winter vacation,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

He said that the first special train was scheduled to leave Karachi Cantonment Railway Station on Friday while the second would depart from Lahore on Saturday.

The official said the third special train will leave Karachi City Railway Station on Saturday night and fourth and last special winter train would embark from Lahore on night of January 1.