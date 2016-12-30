President Mamnoon arrives in Peshawar

By News Desk -
53

PESHAWA: President Mamnoon Hussain here on Friday arrived on a brief visit in connection with celebration of 140th birth anniversary of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He was received by Khyber Pakthunkhwa Governor Engineer Iqbal Zafar Jhagra and other senior leadership of PML-N upon arrival to Peshawar.

The leaders of PML-N KPK Chapter, politicians, lawmakers, students, academicians and officials were present on the occasion.

The President highlighted different aspects of the life of Founder of the Nation Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Islamia College Peshawar and the heroic role played by people of KPK and leaders of PML during Pakistan Movement.

Print Friendly
SHARE
News Desk

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY