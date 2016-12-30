NA body visits PAC Kamra, PAF HQs

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Standing Committee on Defence Thursday visited the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) Kamra and the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Headquarters and got comprehensive briefings.

According to a press release issued here said, during the Kamra visit, the PAC chairman gave a detailed briefing to the committee over PAC activities, achievements and future challenges confronted by the organization.

He informed that PAC had signed agreements with Nigeria and Qatar for provision of Super Mushshak aircraft and expressed confidence that it would get contracts from other countries too in near future.

The committee appreciated the chairman over PAC capabilities and achievements and assured its full support in future endeavours.

Later, the committee visited the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Headquarters and held meeting with Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman. The committee during the meeting considered the Bill tilted “The Pakistan Air Force (Amendment) Bill, 2016 at length and approved unanimously.

The Chief of Air Staff also briefed the committee over the importance, responsibilities and future challenges of Pakistan Air Force.

The Committee thanked the Chief of Air Staff for arranging the visit and assured its full support and reiterated no compromise on defence.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Surriya Asghar, Sardar Muhammad Shafqat Hayat Khan, Lt. Col. (Retd) Ghulam Rasul Sahi, SaeedAhmed Khan Manais, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, Nawab Ali Wassan, Syed Mustafa Mehmud, Sanjay Perwani and Muhammad Ijaz-ul-Haq, besides other officers of the ministry of Defence.—APP