DIAMER: At least one person died and two others were injured in firing of armed men on a vehicle here on Friday.



Police said that armed men ambushed a vehicle in Kamkol area of Chilas, district headquarters of Diamer, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB). One person was killed in the firing while two others sustained injuries who were shifted to hospital for treatment.

The attackers fled from scene of the crime and the police after registering a case against them started raids for their arrest.