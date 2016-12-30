Irfan back as Pakistan announces ODI squad for Australia series

Lahore: The National Selection Committee led by Chief Selector Mr. Inzamam-ul -Haq today finalized the 15-member ODI squad against Australia after consultations with the team Head Coach and the ODI captain.

Pakistan Team will play five ODI matches in the tour from January 13, 2017 to January 26, 2017.

“The ODI team has been selected keeping in mind the conditions in Australia and the performances of players in the recent ODI series against West Indies and in the domestic cricket.

The team is a fine blend of experience and youth, and the selectors have stick to the same combination of players selected against West Indies series earlier and believe that team will do well in the tour”, said chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq.

ODI fixtures

1st ODI – Jan 13 at Brisbane Cricket Ground

2nd ODI – Jan 15 at Melbourne Cricket Ground

3rd ODI – Jan 19 at W.A.C.A., Perth

4th ODI – Jan 22 at Sydney Cricket Ground

5th ODI – Jan 26 at Adelaide Oval

Pakistan squad:

Azhar Ali (Captain), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asad Shafiq, Umer Akmal, Sarfraz Ahmad (Vice Captain, WK), Mohammad Rizwan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Hassan Ali, Rahat Ali, Mohammad Irfan.