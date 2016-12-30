Indus Water Treaty can’t be altered, suspended unilaterally: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has emphatically stated that Indus Water Treaty cannot be altered or suspended unilaterally.

Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria said at the weekly news briefing in Islamabad Thursday said that no country can abrogate the treaty. He said Pakistan is keeping an eye on the evolving situation and it would follow its strategy in case of any violation of the treaty. He said we will assess India’s activities within the framework of the Indus Waters Treaty. He pointed out that there is an arbitration mechanism to resolve the dispute regarding implementation of the treaty. He said we resolved many IWT disputes amicably in the past.

To a question, the Spokesman said Pakistan is pursuing the policy of peaceful neighbourhood as envisioned by the Prime Minister. He said we want to amicably resolving all outstanding issues including Kashmir with India. He said Kashmir dispute is bone of contention between Pakistan and India and added that the international community must play its due role in resolving the longstanding issue. Nafees Zakaris said India is trying to change the demography of Occupied Kashmir by settling non-locals there which is violation of UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir and human rights. He said India is also violating UNSC resolutions and UN charter by perpetrating state terrorism against innocent Kashmiris and committing crimes against humanity. He appreciated the national media for cooperation in bringing Pakistan’s national objectives and disseminating Pakistan’s view point on matters of national importance. He said media is effectively highlighting the plight of Kashmiris and blatant violation of human rights by the Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir.

Answering a question, he said Pakistan seeks criteria based approach for Nuclear Suppliers Group membership. He said Pakistan meets every criterian for NSG membership. He said certain countries have supported India in this regard. However, he said no country has opposed Pakistan’s membership of NSG on non-discriminatory based criteria.

Replying a question, the Spokesman said trilateral meeting among Pakistan, China and Russia in Moscow on 27th of this month was aimed to hold informal discussion on issues of regional peace and stability and situation in Afghanistan. He said Afghanistan has been invited to join the mechanism. He said we adhere to our commitment for peace and stability in Afghanistan and to contribute for development of Afghanistan. To a question, he said Pakistan wants amicable resolution of the Palestine issue. He said we extended support to the Palestinian cause in the past and maintained that policy.

To another question, the Spokesman said we have taken up very strongly the case of Dr. Aafia and still extending all sorts of consular assistance whenever is needed. He said officers also visit her periodically to enquire about her welfare.—APP