KARACHI: PTI Chief Imran Khan has said that he could stand with with anyone on the one-point agenda of Panama Leaks.

Khan made this offer to all the parties while talking to the media here here on Friday.

“He (PM) admitted ownership of his flats after Panama Leaks. Nawaz Sharif is trying to protect corruption made by him as well as his group,” the PTI chief said.

“We are re-organising the party for the next elections,” he said, vowing to undertake frequent visits to Karachi.