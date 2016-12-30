ICC conducts dope tests on Azhar Ali, Yasir Shah

MELBOURNE: International Cricket Council (ICC) has conducted dope tests of Azhar Ali and Yasir Shah during the Melbourne Test on Wednesday, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) director media Amjad Hussain Bhatti said.

The results of dope tests will come out in two weeks.

Earlier, Pakistan legspinner Yasir Shah has been handed a three-month suspension by the ICC after he pleaded guilty to breaching the ICC’s Anti-Doping Code that relates to the presence of a banned substance in a player’s sample.

The three-month penalty was backdated to December 27, when Yasir was provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance.

Yasir Shah was suspended for three months due to this violation and he also missed out of Pakistan Super League (PSL), Asia Cup and the World T20.

Azhar Ali is also in good form and scored a double century in first innings of Melbourne Test, the first Pakistani to do so.—APP